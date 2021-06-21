The juxtaposition of the Times’ front page articles, “As county weighs asphalt plant permit, protesters keep up fight,” and “Earth is getting hotter, faster,” [June 17, Nation] says it all.

Once again we are in a fight to protect our environment from the potential dangers of severe pollution — we the people versus Lakeside Industries; an obscure rezoning law versus life, i.e. the source of drinking water for 1.4 million in the greater Seattle area, and habitat for our iconic salmon populations.

With our priorities so insanely divergent, how can we ever be optimistic about positive changes in our environmental crises? “When will we ever learn, when will we ever learn?”

Lindsay Allen, Renton