Columnist Paul Krugman’s “Australia shows us road to hell” hit several nails right on the head — sadly.

Despite the increasing frequency of climate disasters (as predicted by scientists), many leaders have their heads in the proverbial sand. Tracing the culprits for this intransigence goes further than to the Murdoch empire, it goes to the oil and gas industry that wishes to protect its cash flow. Over the past decades, much of that cash has gone to fund a disinformation system (thanks Koch brothers) and to buy politicians.

Follow the money. Get that out of politics, and we have a chance for some clear thinking.

David Malcolm, Kirkland