“Climate change is hot; why isn’t Inslee’s campaign?” notes that 70% of registered U.S. voters say global warming is real. And the No. 1 issue for conservatives is border security.

A lot of people are leaving their beautiful countries not just because of the violence there but also because their sunny — and warm — homelands are getting much, much warmer.

Slowing global warming could help slow the exodus from Central American countries.

Pat Irle, Bainbridge Island