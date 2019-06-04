“Climate change is hot; why isn’t Inslee’s campaign?” notes that 70% of registered U.S. voters say global warming is real. And the No. 1 issue for conservatives is border security.
A lot of people are leaving their beautiful countries not just because of the violence there but also because their sunny — and warm — homelands are getting much, much warmer.
Slowing global warming could help slow the exodus from Central American countries.
Pat Irle, Bainbridge Island
