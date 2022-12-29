The article “Climate change could make WA streams too hot for fish, report shows” [Dec. 13, Local News] is another tragic reminder of the impact of climate change on lives and our natural world. The report cites rising stream temperatures, higher river flows in winter and lower stream flows in the fall as threats to the survival of our fish populations.

While the report was grim news indeed, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) holds the possibility of a future with less emissions, cleaner air and more fish. For example, the IRA offers incentives through grants and tax credits to install heat pumps and more solar. The IRA also has provisions for programs to reduce forest fires, protect old growth and improve stream habitat.

I am thankful to U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray, and U.S. Rep. Adam Smith and the rest of Congress who voted for the IRA. Once the potential of the IRA programs starts rolling out, the grim news stories will be less frequent as we read more about our successes in reducing emissions.

Kristi Weir, Bellevue