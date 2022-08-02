Re: “The year (bleep) got real” [Aug. 1, Opinion]:

Leonard Pitts Jr. tried to wake us up about how none of the political issues so many of us — including myself — feel so passionate about will ultimately matter if the planet continues to degrade and not be habitable. As a ray of hope, Pitts highlighted the Senate Democrats’ passage of the breakthrough $369 billion bill to combat climate change on multiple fronts.

With so much violence, and so many natural concerns and disasters happening locally and around the world, many are feeling too overwhelmed or numb to give this groundbreaking news the attention it deserves. With Sen. Joe Manchin’s strange stubbornness finally advancing to basic reason, we are almost there if the Senate passes the bill, which will help keep us all alive so we can keep disagreeing with each other, if nothing else!

In our city’s namesake’s wise words, “Whatever befalls the earth befalls the sons of the earth. Man did not weave the web of life; he is merely a strand in it. Whatever he does to the web, he does to himself.” Chief Si’ahl (1790-1866).

Annette Peizer, Seattle