Re: “Historic climate devastation demands historic action” [Aug. 18, Opinion]:

Alex Fryer’s confession — “Almost every night, I wake up around 3 a.m. with the same gripping fear” — is a version of what I now so often hear from my psychotherapy patients. “The world as we know it is rapidly coming to an end” is the new reality for people who already struggle with anxiety and depression.

Fryer suggests that we may think he needs therapy to deal with his early morning anxiety. Quite the contrary. In my psychotherapy practice of 30-plus years, I have not seen such a common theme of existential anxiety created not by individual psychodynamics but by profound fear about the state of the Earth.

Climate change organizations like Citizens Climate Lobby and many others offer a vehicle for action, and action is a vehicle for empowerment.

Jeri Schweigler, Mercer lsland