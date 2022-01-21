Re: “Between COVID and extreme weather, it’s an agonizing time to be in your 20s” [Jan. 15, Opinion]:

Most generations seem to figure out in their 40s that voting really matters. But those of you now in your 20s and 30s can’t afford such a relaxed timeline. Your elders have made clear that we will not seriously address climate change because too many of us, for whatever reasons (selfish? lazy? oblivious?), don’t grasp the core fact: By inaction we are leaving to our own children and grandchildren a hellish world. And because many of us are also busy dismantling democracy in the U.S. (gerrymandering, voter suppression and worse), your window for even being heard as voters in a functional democracy is rapidly closing.

This means that you, in your 20s and 30s, must organize and act, with what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. called “the fierce urgency of now.” With your voices and votes, tell your elders to “get out of the new road if you can’t lend your hand, for the climate it is a’changing.”

Charles Delahunt, Seattle