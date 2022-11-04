Re: “Climate action is in our hands with tech that encourages small steps” [Oct. 26, Opinion]:

To protect our children from worsening heat waves, drought, wildfires and extreme storms due to global warming, we will need governmental spending and regulations at national, state and local levels. Todd Myers in his recent Op-Ed falsely claims that innovation and free markets are sufficient.

Legislation passed in 2022 (Inflation Reduction Act, Infrastructure Bill, CHIPS Act) will provide more than $500 billion for clean energy innovation and deployment; clean manufacturing in the U.S.; reduced environmental pollution; agricultural and forest conservation; improved electrical transmission; drought resilience and more. Three independent studies project that these legislative achievements will cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions 40% below 2005 levels by 2030, as well as create millions of good jobs and improve public health.

State and local governments are also taking actions to reduce our emissions, such as Washington State’s Clean Fuel Standard and Climate Commitment Act. Furthermore, the U.S. is once again leading international efforts to address our climate challenges.

All of us can support politicians and civic leaders who assertively address the urgency of the climate crisis.

Jim Little, Seattle