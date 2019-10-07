A quote from Bijaya Shrestha, Nepalese food-market spokesman, (Seattle Times, Oct. 2) provides an insight as to the regional impact of climate change on just one food in South Asia: “We can’t make onions in factories, and local production is minimal. Our only option is to eat less onion.”

My World War II ration book shows the response we all made then to the necessities in fighting a war. How about gasoline rationing or limitations on packaging, etc.?

Surely we can do more than give up the pleasure of straws for our drinks to help the survival of our planet.

Rachael Levine, Burien