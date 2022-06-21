While we here in Seattle are complaining about the daily deluge and lack of sun, we should be thanking our lucky stars that we aren’t faced with planting cactus gardens like our drought-stricken friends in Los Angeles.

Let’s face it, climate change is here. Want to do something about it? Write your Congress members. Push them to get a price on carbon pollution. Stop the tax giveaways to the big fossil-fuel producers, and make them pay for the damage they are doing. The technology to switch to renewables is here. We just need the political will to put the climate action already passed in the House into the reconciliation bill languishing in the Senate to get things started.

By the way, every heat pump and solar panel installed here also reduces our need to rely on Russian oil and gas.

Andrea Faste, Seattle