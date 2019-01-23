“The cargo industry takes steps to clean up its smoke-belching ships”:

This news was so heartening to me. My father, Andreas Arne Paulsen Faste, was a Seattle naval architect back in the ’50s, when the push was for double hulled tankers to keep big oil leaks out of the oceans and out of Puget Sound. He was a hull specialist and would definitely have answered the call to work on these new improvements.

I am so hopeful to know there are people working toward our fossil fuel free future. Will it come soon enough? It sure would help if Congress passed a bill like the Energy Efficiency and Carbon Dividend to shift the economy by taxing carbon production, then returning all revenue back evenly to U.S. citizens and their children.

Andrea Faste, Seattle