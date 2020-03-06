Re: “Governor’s low-carbon fuel standard faces tough road” [March 3, Northwest]:

The photo of logging trucks lined up in front of the State Capitol to protest Gov. Jay Inslee’s clean-fuel bill highlights a dangerous dichotomy that unfortunately persists regarding crucial efforts to fight the twin menaces of air pollution and global warming.

The owners of these rigs were in Olympia to protest this legislation because they claim that it will increase their operating costs without realizing that it will also clean the air that we all breathe. Their children, and those of supporters of this legislation such as myself, will suffer increased health risks, including debilitating asthma, as well as the consequences of severe global warming if we do not significantly, and soon, reduce carbon pollution in our atmosphere.

Air pollution knows no boundaries, and nature always bats last. Ignoring the science of global warming, and pretending that we cannot “afford” to take corrective action now only foists the financial and medical consequences of inaction onto all of our descendants. Doing that is not only unfair, it is also very dangerous.

Michael W. Shurgot, Seattle