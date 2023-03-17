The article “Biden OKs Alaska oil project, draws ire of environmentalists” [March 13, Business] eloquently describes the frustration of environmental activists regarding this devastating decision.

In moments like this, we must use every opportunity we have to accelerate clean energy projects and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. The Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund is a $27 billion accelerator for financing clean energy projects. It was established by the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022 and a portion of the funds must go toward benefiting disadvantaged communities. However, before funding can be provided as low-interest loans, elected officials and green banks must apply for it.

Mayor Bruce Harrell should work with clean energy projects in Seattle like the University of Washington’s Clean Energy Institute to take advantage of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund by applying directly with the Environmental Protection Agency.

It’s challenging to imagine a cleaner, more equitable future while seeing mixed action on the federal level regarding climate change. But funding local clean energy projects in Seattle ensures that we are doing our part to decarbonize.

Sahana Sundar, Sammamish