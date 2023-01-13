In my 33 years in the aerospace industry, I held security clearances up to and including “Top Secret.” I know that certain information, if not properly classified, can endanger lives and national security. The process of classifying information has been, in my opinion, not always well defined and not always well enforced. This has led to a disdainful attitude toward the importance of protecting classified information.

Overlay this practice at a time where everything becomes politicized and has led us to the current investigations of the current and recent presidents and their respective handling of documents.

It is my belief that many people in government are not good custodians of classified information in the course of their work. Other than Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the following have been accused of mishandling classified information: President Richard Nixon, Hillary Clinton, Generals Michael Flynn and David Petraeus.

The system is broken. Congress should investigate the underlying problems of handling classified material, rather than using it as a basis for political attacks. Establish a path of properly selecting what gets classified. Restore respect for the need of classification and the behavior of protecting the information that is classified. Our country would be safer.

Dick Thompson, Bellevue