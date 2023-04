Re: “Model civility, civic behaviors we want the next generation to learn” [April 12, Opinion]:

I have never read a more succinct and coherent opinion piece in your paper, especially since it is also a shining example of why we need immigrants.

Ace Parsi makes a clear call to action regarding the need to teach and practice civility. This will be the next topic for discussion in my leadership group. Thank you for this timely piece.

Beth Williams, Lacey