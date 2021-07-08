Re: “Civilian Climate Corps would be a win-win for climate and equity” [July 7, Opinion]:

Op-Ed author KC Golden supports the proposal of creating a modern-day CCC to address climate change — exactly what we need. Employing a massive number of people to fight forest fires and to address climate change, again, is exactly what we need to do.

This idea and a Green New Deal are needed to save our children’s and their children’s very lives. We need significant action now. Humanity’s survival depends on it.

John Fawcett-Long, Seattle