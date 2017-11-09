It is exasperating and frustrating that people are still fighting over the Civil War. Why can’t we honor the soldiers who fought heroically on both sides?

I served during the Vietnam War — a lost war. People now feel guilty about the way Vietnam veterans were treated. What Americans need to do is apply some of this guilt to the Civil War and the World Wars. The soldiers on the losing side of these struggles deserve to be honored, also.

Reconciliation after a war means honoring those who fought on the losing side.

President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, John Kelly, is entirely right to say that society is wrong to use its morality to judge other times. When we do this we set ourselves up for more war.

Dale McCracken, Renton