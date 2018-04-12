Re “Better civics education in schools? Yes, please”:

Expanded learning programs offered after school and during the summer also provide an optimal space to engage in civics through volunteering, project-based learning, service learning, mock legislature and trials, and internships.

House Bill 1896 not only requires students to participate in a stand-alone civics course for a semester, but also includes two in-school and out-of-school civic demonstration sites.

Expanded learning programs by their design have the flexibility to engage young people in hands-on, experiential learning, complementing and enhancing learning during the school day. The YMCA Youth and Government, Teens for Tukwila and 4-H Know Your Government are a few examples of the many expanded learning opportunities already doing incredible civics education with young people.

Ensuring access to quality civics learning both in school and in expanded learning programs will provide meaningful civics education for all Washington youth.

Elizabeth Whitford, CEO, School’s Out Washington, Seattle