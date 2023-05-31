Re: “The future of civic education” [May 31, Opinion]:

To Kevin Frazier’s admirable list of civic focus points (civic optimism, civic cynicism, civic memory), I recommend adding civic duty.

Although it is part of each of the other three categories, it stands apart as most basic to the preservation of our democracy. This duty includes the responsibility to vote, to pay taxes, to obey laws and to serve on juries. We have civic duty because we benefit from services provided by our towns, states and country.

Even the youngest students can understand the necessity of civic duty — if only their elders would.

Suellen Harris, East Wenatchee