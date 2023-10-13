“Kaiser health care workers picket, kicking off three-day strike” [Oct. 5, Business] comes on the heels of a major rally, held by city of Seattle workers in September who also are protesting bad-faith bargaining, lowball wage offers and chronic understaffing [“Seattle workers rally for new contract, express outrage over city proposal,” Sept. 19, Business].

Both groups of workers deserve far better from their employers. Many of them put their lives on the line through the pandemic and were heralded as “front-line heroes.” It’s disgusting to now see them having to fight their bosses for wage gains that reflect skyrocketing food and housing prices. Why do employers think they can treat their workers so poorly? I will be walking in solidarity with Kaiser or city workers on the picket line should either go on strike in Seattle.

I don’t have any power to compel Kaiser bosses to do the right thing, other than voting with my feet to leave it due to its declining quality of patient care. However, city officials seem to forget they are elected to serve our public good. It’s time for Mayor Bruce Harrell and the City Council to cease and desist with their anti-union antics and bad-faith wage offers of 2%. Bargain in good faith! Honor our city’s excellent public workforce with living wages, full staffing, and fair contracts!

Linda Averill, Seattle