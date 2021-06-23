Re: “Dunn proposes condemning City Hall Park” [June 23, Northwest]:
So the city’s new HOPE team (our Seattle City Council’s replacement for the abandoned Navigation Team) has managed to refer a grand total of 17 homeless campers in City Hall Park to shelters since March — what a prime example of incompetence. I wonder which black hole the city council’s $7.5 million to address homelessness in City Hall Park and Pioneer Square will be poured into.
Our city government has made a complete mess of public safety and dealing with the homelessness crisis. Apparently, someone has to be assaulted or killed before anything is done. I would call our city council a Dumpster fire, but that would be an insult to Dumpsters and fires everywhere.
Nancy Anderson, Seattle
