Re: “Dunn proposes condemning City Hall Park” [June 23, Northwest]:

So the city’s new HOPE team (our Seattle City Council’s replacement for the abandoned Navigation Team) has managed to refer a grand total of 17 homeless campers in City Hall Park to shelters since March — what a prime example of incompetence. I wonder which black hole the city council’s $7.5 million to address homelessness in City Hall Park and Pioneer Square will be poured into.

Our city government has made a complete mess of public safety and dealing with the homelessness crisis. Apparently, someone has to be assaulted or killed before anything is done. I would call our city council a Dumpster fire, but that would be an insult to Dumpsters and fires everywhere.

Nancy Anderson, Seattle