By
The Seattle Times

Re: “ ‘50% was a mistake’: Seattle City Council abandoned the idea of defunding police” [Sept. 25, Local News]:

Defunding the Seattle Police Department by 50% has always been hocus pocus magical thinking. It has proved that Seattle City Council members who supported this have no critical thinking and need to be replaced.

When this 50% idea was hot, I sent many emails to council members asking for data on how they planned to make a huge labor cut. My plan was to analyze it with my extensive job-costing experience in a company with labor being the largest cost. I told them that you can’t just whack half of your staff without reducing service. It is impossible. Today we are in a bind with reduced service because it never could succeed.

I never received an answer or any data. What I did receive was a PowerPoint that they had reduced staff. We know the reality. They just moved departments around and saved no budget dollars — think parking-enforcement debacle.

As a resident of Seattle, I encourage all of us to replace this council with members who have critical-thinking skills, not just hocus pocus ideas. We deserve better.

Robin Adams, Seattle

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories