Re: “ ‘50% was a mistake’: Seattle City Council abandoned the idea of defunding police” [Sept. 25, Local News]:

Defunding the Seattle Police Department by 50% has always been hocus pocus magical thinking. It has proved that Seattle City Council members who supported this have no critical thinking and need to be replaced.

When this 50% idea was hot, I sent many emails to council members asking for data on how they planned to make a huge labor cut. My plan was to analyze it with my extensive job-costing experience in a company with labor being the largest cost. I told them that you can’t just whack half of your staff without reducing service. It is impossible. Today we are in a bind with reduced service because it never could succeed.

I never received an answer or any data. What I did receive was a PowerPoint that they had reduced staff. We know the reality. They just moved departments around and saved no budget dollars — think parking-enforcement debacle.

As a resident of Seattle, I encourage all of us to replace this council with members who have critical-thinking skills, not just hocus pocus ideas. We deserve better.

Robin Adams, Seattle