Re: “In Sodo, frustration mounts amid RVs, drugs, soaring crime”:

When put alongside the consideration of spending $286 million to expand streetcar services, this reveals utter confusion by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan. We have met with her staff regarding lived-in vehicles and RVs, and have heard no remedies while seeing ours be ignored. The Seattle Scofflaw Mitigation Project has taught us more about this RV population than this mayor seems willing to learn. Instead, she is rolling out $250,000 to address lived-in passenger vehicles, not RVs.

We’ve also presented proposals to King County, All Home King County, and the King County Chiefs and Sheriffs. The latter has been the only one calling us back.

We understand the public’s frustration.

The Rev. Bill Kirlin-Hackett, Auburn, director, Interfaith Task Force on Homelessness