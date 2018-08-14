The Trump administration wants to deny access to citizenship for any immigrant who has been on welfare or used food stamps [“Immigrants alarmed over possible push to penalize those using public benefits,” Aug. 12, NWSunday].
I teach English as a second language to immigrants. Classes are subsidized and cost only $25 a quarter. Maybe taking the time and effort to improve one’s English skills should be grounds for denying citizenship as well.
After all, we don’t want these people to have a leg up on native-born Americans, especially all the native English speakers who couldn’t manage to graduate from (free) American high schools or, if they did, still need remediation in (subsidized) community-college classes.
Vince Barnes, Edmonds
Most Read Opinion Stories
- Targeting sea lions is a shrewd and responsible step for saving salmon runs | Editorial
- A lesson for today in Tacoma's fall and Seattle's rise in the 1890s | Op-Ed
- Time to retire the Blue Angels | Op-Ed
- No pencils, no notebooks, no place of their own: Help homeless students | Editorial
- The truth about Russia is out there, but where is the GOP? | Joe Scarborough / Syndicated columnist
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.