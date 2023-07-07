Re: “This July Fourth, reflect on immigrants’ contributions and urge reform” [July 4, Opinion]:

This July Fourth, I honored the request that immigration attorney and naturalized U.S. citizen Tahmina Watson made in her Op-Ed. I thought about the wall in my 92-year-old dad’s office, where framed passenger manifests show the passage to America of my grandparents and great-grandparents from Russia, Poland and Germany. I thought about how I unexpectedly got choked up at the naturalization ceremony when my partner became an American citizen just a few years ago, because she decided her vote was important and that it was a responsibility as well as a right.

Watson reminds us, “Being a citizen brings the responsibility to make your country better.” How about instead of waiting for the New Year to make our resolution, we collectively resolve to follow Watson’s words and example as our July Fourth commitment?

Michael B. Goldenkranz, Seattle