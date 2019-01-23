Thank you for the editorial urging President Donald Trump to cede his support for the citizenship question on the 2020 census. The census as it is allows government officials to get as close to accurate accounting of how many people live in this country, information that is essential for good government. As pointed out by the Census Bureau, adding a citizenship question would be costly and would likely yield an inaccurate accounting.

Unfortunately this plea will likely be ignored for it’s obvious that good government is not what Trump and the current GOP stand for. The citizenship question seems to fit into their playbook of voter suppression and gerrymandering that allows a party to maintain power even as its popularity and support wanes.

Let’s hope the courts continue to see through this reckless attempt by the GOP to maintain power at any cost.

Bruce Johnson, Seattle