The Cinerama movie theater has personal significance for me. In 1999, while it was being renovated, I pulled some friends together to advocate for installing captioning technology for the first time in this iconic theater.

I had just discovered captioning when I saw “Titanic” in a Los Angeles theater in 1997. This was a watershed moment for me as a person with a profound hearing loss: For the first time in my life, I could finally understand the dialogue in a first-run movie. I was inspired to bring captioning to Seattle and successfully worked with Vulcan to install this amazing captioning system, which would later spread to other movie theaters in the city.

The Cinerama was the first movie theater to champion accessibility, and for that I will be forever grateful. I sincerely hope, in this city with enormous amounts of wealth and resources, that a hero steps forward to save Cinerama.

Elizabeth Ralston, MPH, Seattle, accessibility consultant