Re: “Displaced parishioners make appeal to the Vatican to keep churches open” [July 24, A1]:

My wife and I are parishioners at St. Mary’s and have been active in efforts to have Archbishop Paul Etienne reconsider the merger with St. Therese. The article cites a predicted drop in active priests from 100 currently to 67 in 15 years as a factor in this reduction of parishes.

I served as a priest of the Seattle Archdiocese from 1968-84. When I was ordained, there were more than 180 active priests, not including religious orders. Since then, the Catholic population in Western Washington has more than doubled. The current roster of 100 priests includes many imported from other parts of the world, often with limited English and little familiarity with U.S. culture. More than half of priests resign, typically to marry, by age 60, including more than 100 living in Western Washington.

Mandatory celibacy was not imposed until the 12th century, and for more than half of the church’s history there were married popes, cardinals, bishops and priests. The church has put celibacy above providing the priests essential to celebrate its sacraments and provide pastoral care. It has also chosen to ignore the huge potential for priestly ministry in its gifted women so uniquely qualified for that role.

Patrick Callahan, Seattle