Re: “China accuses US of indiscriminate use of force over balloon” [Feb. 6, Nation & World]:

In September 2022 when Taiwan shot down a Chinese surveillance drone hovering over Taiwan’s territory, China said Taiwan was attempting to “hype-up tensions.” Now, China condemns the U.S. decision to shoot down the spy balloon, stating the U.S. “obviously overreacted” and that China will “reserve the right to make further necessary responses.”

For many years, observers thought that China would at most pose challenges to U.S. influence in the Indo-Pacific region, and the dispute over Taiwan has been at the center of recent U.S.-China tensions. However, the Chinese spy balloon reveals that China’s dream of national rejuvenation is not only to annex Taiwan, but also to seek hegemony and displace rule-based international order.

A strong U.S. presence in the Indo-Pacific region has played a stabilizing role, and thus far has deterred China’s use of military force. However, China has been flexing its geopolitical muscles on multiple fronts including the South China Sea, Taiwan and Hong Kong. It is gearing up to challenge the order and aiming to remake the world in its image of assertive authoritarianism. Democratic allies need to make clear that China should immediately cease conduct of this kind that encroaches on other countries and causes instability.

Daniel Kuo-ching Chen, Director General of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Seattle