Re: “Chinatown International District pushes back at expanded homeless shelter. Officials ask where else?” [Sept. 25, Local News]:

King County’s recent effort to expand homeless shelter capacity at the Sodo facility near the Chinatown International District reminds me of another county proposal.

Approximately 40 years ago, then County Executive John Spellman wanted to use the federal Immigration and Naturalization (INS) building on Airport Way in Seattle as a work-release facility.

Neighborhood residents and businesses were unhappy, to say the least. The INS building historically stood to many as a symbol of our nation’s racist immigration policies particularly applied to Chinese and Japanese people.

Legendary County Councilmember Ruby Chow used her guile to stop the plan. Washington U.S. Sen. Warren Magnuson was a longtime devotee of Chow’s restaurant cuisine. Her husband-chef prepared a signature roast duck for the flight to the other Washington, and the rest became history.

We on Chow’s staff called the senator’s intervention a result of Chow’s “Roast Duck Diplomacy.”

The Chinatown International District has endured numerous insults to its character over the decades, including the expansion of Second Avenue in the 1920s, construction of Interstate 5 in the 1960s, construction of the Kingdome and successor stadiums, and the Metro tunnel and Link light-rail proposals.

Hopefully, this time County decision-makers will choose a different path.

Doug Eglington, Seattle