Re: “King County scraps plan to build homeless services hub near Chinatown International District” [Oct. 14, Project Homeless]:

It’s great the county got rid of its plan to greatly expand the current Sodo shelter located by Chinatown International District (CID). The plans were sprung on an unsuspecting community, a large group of whom are limited-English-speaking seniors and immigrant business owners.

However, it brings us back to square one — the existing COVID-19 shelter that by stealth grew to 269 beds without prior discussion or notification to the community. As pointed out in the media, the CID is overburdened with shelters, having one that sited inside CID plus more than 20 around the edges of the district. As the shelter numbers increased, so did the crimes, trash, open air drug marts and fencing operations, particularly around 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

As the article points out, there may not be a causal relationship between shelters and rising criminal activity, but it sure looks that way to us, the victims. Had the county paid equal attention to working with and protecting vulnerable residents, especially the 1,200-plus seniors and business owners in the CID, the protests wouldn’t have been necessary.

Betty Lau, Seattle, Chong Wa Benevolent Association board member