Re: “Remove religious exemptions from childhood vaccines” [Sept. 7, Op-Ed]: Thank you, Dr. Daniel Low, for making the case for removing religious exemptions from childhood vaccines.

As you stated so compellingly, vaccines are an issue of public health. Religion and politics should not be used to endanger the health of our children and the entire community.

It is time we take COVID-19 seriously and rationally and take the necessary steps to combat this virus. Your voice of reason is refreshing and empowering.

Kim Brown, Bellingham