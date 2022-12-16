As I wait nervously for the congressional deadline mentioned to fund the child tax credit in the editorial “3 things for Congress to prioritized before control of the House changes” [Dec. 4, Opinion], I fear the emails from students in my college psychology classes.

I am proud to teach about the remarkable fact the United States has had a 50 year low in child poverty. What will I say to my students if this does not pass? Will they believe me that the U.S. cares about our youngest citizens? Our government made a bold move to avert further trauma from the pandemic with the child tax credit. The United States Census Bureau reported how effective this legislation was in changing the trajectory of poverty for children and their families. It worked exactly as planned, helping those most in need.

Yet despite this evidence there are those among us who see the short-term cost but do not acknowledge the long-term benefit. Estimates from the U.S. House Budget Committee note this cost would be offset by the societal benefit of $982 billion and additional benefits of improved health and longevity for kids, estimated around $424 billion. We need this quadruple win for kids, families, society and the economy. It would make teaching a bit easier, too.

Elise Murowchick, Shoreline