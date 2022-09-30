“Restore expanded tax credit to lift even more children out of poverty,” Sept. 19, Opinion]: As a retired pediatrician who spent my entire career caring for children whose families experienced poverty, I thank you for publishing this editorial.

We can make major improvements in so many of our costly social ills if Congress would act quickly and make the federal Child Tax Credit permanent.

Childhood poverty is highly associated with kids experiencing multiple adverse childhood experiences that lead to them becoming victims of substance abuse, mental health problems and often becoming involved with our juvenile justice system. These outcomes solidify race and class inequities for too many of our children.

We all lose because the talents and gifts of these children are not able to be shared with the rest of the world and help make all of us stronger and more resilient for the challenges ahead for the human race.

Elinor A. Graham, Seattle, MD, MPH, FAAP