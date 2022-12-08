Re: “3 things for Congress to prioritize before control of the House changes” [Dec. 4, Opinion]:

Advocates for the Child Tax Credit (CTC) all over the nation are calling for a heartfelt holiday gift in the remaining days of the 117th Congress.

For the sake of struggling families, Congress needs to pass an expansion of the CTC. The CTC has already proven itself to be highly effective in reducing poverty — in 2021 it helped reduced childhood poverty by 40%. When something works well, make it permanent.

With budget busting inflation, families need help now more than ever. If congress is willing to provide tax breaks for corporations, it should be willing to expand the CTC for people to feed, clothe and house their families.

Zelda Foxall, Seattle