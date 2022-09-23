Re: “Restore expanded tax credit to lift even more children out of poverty” [Sept. 18, Opinion]:

Thanks to the editorial board for calling on Congress to invest in America’s future by restoring the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC).

We can thank our members of Congress who have and are supporting U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene’s efforts to extend this ladder out of poverty, encouraging them to double their efforts to pass CTC renewal before the end of the year. We can also send this effective editorial to our friends and relatives in other states to encourage their representatives to support CTC renewal.

Millions of American children are counting on our efforts to move Congress to action.

Willie Dickerson, Snohomish