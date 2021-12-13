Re: “Seattle archdiocese settles woman’s sexual abuse lawsuit for $725,000” [Dec. 9, Local News]:

It’s oddly reassuring to read about the resolution of yet another lawsuit against the Seattle Archdiocese charging childhood sexual abuse and cover-up. This news is a reminder that though public attention on this crisis sometimes seems to have waned, brave victims of unspeakable horrors continue to quietly do what needs doing: Turning to courts for healing, prevention and justice.

Many survivors have concluded that bishops are incapable of real reform, so change must come from outside of the Catholic hierarchy. May this settlement prod others who suffer in silence, shame and self-blame to take action against those who hurt them, and those complicit in such crimes, thus persisting in the never-ending struggle to make the church safer for all.

Molly West, Seattle