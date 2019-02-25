Our son was brown. We adopted him in Peru, and we lost him in service to the U.S. Air Force. President Donald Trump’s obsession to wall-off families of brown people, rip apart those families and imprison them — parents and children alike — is personal with us.
Many of those asylum-seekers will never see their loved ones again. It is as if the parents have lost their children through death. We know what that is like. This is a cruel, racist, criminal policy designed to discourage legal immigration. Trump’s policy has resulted in widespread, lifelong grief for countless children and their parents.
Russ Nichols, Clinton
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.