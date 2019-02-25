Our son was brown. We adopted him in Peru, and we lost him in service to the U.S. Air Force. President Donald Trump’s obsession to wall-off families of brown people, rip apart those families and imprison them — parents and children alike — is personal with us.

Many of those asylum-seekers will never see their loved ones again. It is as if the parents have lost their children through death. We know what that is like. This is a cruel, racist, criminal policy designed to discourage legal immigration. Trump’s policy has resulted in widespread, lifelong grief for countless children and their parents.

Russ Nichols, Clinton