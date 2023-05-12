Any one of the breaker boys pictured in [“These photographs helped ban U.S. child labor, till now,” May 7, Business] could have been my father.

Born in 1908, the oldest son of Lithuanian immigrants, my father started working as a breaker boy in the anthracite coal region of Pennsylvania when he was 6 years old. He went underground at 12 and died from black lung at 52.

I was eight years old when he died and some of my earliest memories are of my father hardly able to breathe, struggling to walk the length of our backyard.

The thought of relaxing child labor laws sickens me. How many children must die or get injured before we understand that the young should be protected?

How many workers must be deprived of a full life before we recognize that every person deserves the chance to labor in safe conditions? How many poverty-stricken families must be exploited before we understand the value of all human lives? We cannot purport to be a just society until we extend the right to grow, work, and live in dignity to all people from birth onward.

Jeanette Norris, Seattle