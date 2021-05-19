Re: “Child cash benefit will begin hitting millions of parents’ bank accounts July 15” [May 17, Nation & World]:

What about un-/under-banked families? Why is this program tied to filing or paying taxes at all?

Instead, the cash-benefit program should leverage the subsidized meal programs through schools to distribute these funds. If a child qualifies for a subsidized meal program, send them home with their $250 each month.

I have to imagine it is far more likely that families living around the poverty line are sending their kids to school than filing taxes or using bank accounts.

Adam Fountain, Edmonds