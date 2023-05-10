Re: “On-site child care would alleviate companies’ return-to-office” [May 2, Opinion]: Erin Caldwell thoughtfully and accurately lists many of the logical reasons for ready workplace access to quality childcare.

Not only is this an amenity that can build stability, job loyalty and enhanced productivity among employees, but when professionally delivered, it facilitates healthy brain development and socialization skills in its enrollees.

Access is also crucial to promoting gender equity in the workplace.

But providing for on-site childcare is easier said than done. Especially on the West Coast where state licensing departments require that children have ready access to dedicated, secured outdoor play areas each measuring up to 50% of each centers’ square footage. Such outdoor space is often unavailable in dense urban environments. Many East Coast licensing authorities recognize the realities of this limiting factor and require only that center operators can provide a reasonably safe route to a nearby park or other suitable venue. Might it be that we in Seattle learn from this pragmatism which recognizes the realities of downtown living, and which would permit property owners more flexibility in the siting of childcare centers.

Paul Suzman, Seattle