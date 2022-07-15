Re: “Restore trust: Pence-Cheney 2024” [July 7, Opinion]:

Lynn Schmidt proposes a ticket of former Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney as the vehicle that saves the Republican Party and restores trust in America’s democratic institutions. Schmidt writes, “Pence might not be a first choice, but he is a safe choice for our democracy.” How is Pence a safe choice?

Pence had firsthand access to former President Donald Trump’s agenda for four years. Yet he never once condemned things that Trump was saying or things he was doing that were clearly in opposition to showing allegiance to the Constitution. Why did he wait for an insurrection and a violent breaching of the Capitol before doing the right thing? That is not the mark of someone who can be trusted.

A ticket that would engender trust would be Cheney plus someone as trustworthy as Cheney. Her conduct during the Jan. 6 committee hearings shows she is a disciplined woman of courage dedicated to truth and committed to defending the Constitution. A running mate with similar admirable qualities could make anyone, regardless of party, take notice.

Myrna Lipman, Shoreline