Re: “Quinault Indian Nation opposes new dam on Chehalis, seeks alternatives” [April 17, Northwest]:

Every time I read about more flooding, I wonder why people are building in flood zones. Insurance rates outside of flood zones are affected by that. River bottom’s best use is as farm land. The proposed dam has a $628 million price tag. How many relocations of homes and businesses could be covered by that amount? Can the affected or lumber companies pay for this dam?

Rivers and salmon are best left to roam free. The money is better spent relocating. Building in a flood zone is damnable.

Mark Clemons, Seattle