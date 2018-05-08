Chef Edouardo Jordan, as your article points out, is a huge success despite the hardships that he and his family suffered when he was a kid in St. Petersburg, Fla.

He credits “help from family, friends, government support and other agencies that kind of gave us a little boost.”

That is why it is so important to protect SNAP (food stamps) from cuts. It can help families who need a “boost” to get through a tough time.

And studies show time and time again, that children whose families receive these needed benefits perform better in school and go on to increase their earnings throughout their life time.

The success of Chef Jordan shows that SNAP and other safety net programs work.

Zelda Foxall, Seattle