Re: “Boomers, after all our hard-won victories, don’t give up the fight”:

Beth R. Eng writes to the baby boomers, but she is speaking to all of us.

I began my career as a teacher during the 1960s. I was inspired by my students’ willingness to take initiatives, to shoulder responsibilities, to work together, and to accomplish far more than my classroom instructions and assignments required of them.

Perhaps today’s young people are just as willing, just as responsible as the boomers. Let’s open the doors of opportunity to them. Let’s cheer them on, and let’s walk their walk alongside them.

Paul Niebanck, Seattle