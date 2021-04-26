We put an individual on trial because it is easier than taking responsibility as a society for the forces that shaped the actions of both George Floyd and Derek Chauvin. It’s cleaner. After the verdict, there is a shared sense of closure. We know who to blame, and we will make him pay — then act surprised when it happens again.
Both men were shaped by the culture that surrounded them. As a nurse I have a lot of questions. What were the influences that desensitized Chauvin to hearing the pleas of a fellow human being? How did we fail along the way to recognize and support the emotional and mental-health needs of George Floyd?
Incessant media coverage of the trial provided a smokescreen so that we could once again ignore or deny the actual issue: the absence of a health-care infrastructure that meets the mental, social, emotional, and physical needs of our citizens.
We have an opportunity to uplift humanity and create a moral and just society. But we will miss this opportunity if we continue our persistent, myopic focus on individual blame and ignore our collective responsibility.
Kathleen Bartholomew, Ellensburg, RN, MN
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.