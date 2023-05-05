Ah yes, the transition into the AI world, “Seattle Schools’ ban on student use of ChatGPT faces evolving scrutiny, debate” [April 26, A1]:

Fortunately, Seattle and a few surrounding districts have shown the courage to block or at least limit student use of the bot; however, how long can they hold out against Microsoft and other AI developers as well as tech parent apologists who want their child to be a superior student, have a 4.0 GPA, enroll in a “good” college, and therefore make a ton of money.

As the term goes, that’s “short money.”

Interestingly, the university professors interviewed are generally supportive of ChatGPT which leads one to wonder when the last time was, they were in front of a middle or high school classroom where their responsibility was to teach and evaluate, rather than assign, smile and concede while handing out the ubiquitous 4.0s to their “students.” Perhaps the grade point scale will need to be adjusted to include a 5.0, so educators can then properly evaluate ChatGPT’s efficacy.

Claud Johnson, Bellingham