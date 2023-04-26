Re: “Why Seattle’s ban on students using ChatGPT is doomed — and what comes next” [April 23, Local News]:

When I taught English in China, it became clear that students were plagiarizing using online sources. Despite railing against it, threatening zeros and quoting the official Chinese position against it, the problem continued. I was surprised by the lukewarm response of officials to complaints until I learned that the Chinese tradition was to encourage students to include snippets from English sources without attribution. My only solution was to assign graded writing in class, reducing teaching time.

Besides the problem of ingrained cultural practices, the grappling with chatbots reveals the deeper problem of human nature itself — a mixed bag. It may not be possible to eradicate plagiarism, but the effort by whatever means must continue.

James Morgante, Seattle