Re: “That drag queen charity bingo is so dangerous, it’s a felony” [March 1, Northwest]:

Danny Westneat’s piece so clearly highlights the wacky priorities of the state. What’s next, busting assisted-living communities’ weekly penny bingo games? If this is about the paltry lost tax revenue, how about extending sports gambling to non-Native casinos and collect millions instead?

Robert Oberlander, Issaquah