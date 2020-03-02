Re: “That drag queen charity bingo is so dangerous, it’s a felony” [March 1, Northwest]:
Danny Westneat’s piece so clearly highlights the wacky priorities of the state. What’s next, busting assisted-living communities’ weekly penny bingo games? If this is about the paltry lost tax revenue, how about extending sports gambling to non-Native casinos and collect millions instead?
Robert Oberlander, Issaquah
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.