Re: “Where Seattle will build 31 new curbside chargers for electric cars” [March 24, Local News]:

I applaud Seattle City Light for committing to installing new charging stations, yet I am discouraged that once again South Seattle, and Rainier Beach in particular, are left without.

I find it more than interesting that the area of no proposed charging stations matches almost exactly the area that has a lack of abandoned vehicle enforcement, lack of commercial truck parking enforcement and a general lack of any sort of traffic law management. What gives?

Ronald Minter, Seattle